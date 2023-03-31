Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $40.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBA. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

