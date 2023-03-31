Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

