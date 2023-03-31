Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Hold Rating from Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.06.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

