Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €25.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €19.45 ($20.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €19.09 and a 200-day moving average of €17.04. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €12.84 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €21.80 ($23.44).

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

