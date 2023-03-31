Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of WVE opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $118,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,378 shares of company stock worth $199,385 over the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.