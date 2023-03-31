Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Shares of WVE opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
