WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $94.45 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.