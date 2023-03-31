Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

