Wells Fargo & Company Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.23, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,567,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

