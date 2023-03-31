Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.63.

NYSE:SUI opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.10. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after buying an additional 505,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,439,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,084,000 after acquiring an additional 160,880 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,137,000 after acquiring an additional 104,684 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

