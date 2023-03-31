WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WesBanco Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $23.23 on Friday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

