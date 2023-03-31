Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.67. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

