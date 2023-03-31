William Blair Weighs in on Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.87.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,472,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,562 shares of company stock worth $1,842,051. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.