William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at William Penn Bancorporation

In other William Penn Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,785. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Jennifer C. increased its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of -0.01. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that William Penn Bancorporation will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.