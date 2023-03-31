Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV opened at $405.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

