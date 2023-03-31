Wingstop Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.11.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day moving average of $153.07. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Wingstop by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

