Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCM opened at $22.67 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCM Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

