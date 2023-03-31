Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Head to Head Review

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and CMTSU Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 12.94% 16.19% 10.16% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Wipro has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wipro and CMTSU Liquidation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $10.43 billion 2.31 $1.61 billion $0.26 16.92 CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wipro and CMTSU Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 7 1 2 0 1.50 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wipro presently has a consensus price target of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 2.05%.

Summary

Wipro beats CMTSU Liquidation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment offers a range of third-party IT products, which allows the firm to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment is composed of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. engages in the development of system integrations. It offers discrete manufacturing, financial services, process manufacturing, application development, business intelligence, customer engagement, human capital management, managed services, labor transformation, quality assurance & testing, supply chain and cloud services. The company was founded by Bobby G. Stevenson in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

