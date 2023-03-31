WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 918 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

Shares of CB stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.10.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

