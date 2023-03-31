WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

