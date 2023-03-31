WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 36 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.61.

UNH stock opened at $470.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.86. The company has a market capitalization of $438.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

