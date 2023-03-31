Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 376.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.92 to $31.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

