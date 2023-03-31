Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $107.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,659,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,720,000 after purchasing an additional 707,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,471,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

