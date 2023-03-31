Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Update

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 10.6 %

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Xeris Biopharma

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

(Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.