XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 8%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 5,999,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,290,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. China Renaissance lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.
XPeng Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.