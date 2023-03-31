XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 8%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 5,999,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,290,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. China Renaissance lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

