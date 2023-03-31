Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 3,734 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

