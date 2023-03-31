Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after acquiring an additional 467,690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350,434 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $129.33 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

