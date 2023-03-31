Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $121.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,009,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.