Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

NYSE ED opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

