Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for AES in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Get AES alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.