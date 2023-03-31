Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered Zenvia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.30 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zenvia by 79.0% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,677,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 740,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Zenvia by 166.7% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Trading Up 4.2 %

Zenvia Company Profile

Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

