ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 152.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

