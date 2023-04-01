10,000 Shares in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Grindr Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GRND opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Grindr Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $71.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

