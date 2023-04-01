1,009 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.