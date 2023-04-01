1,034 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.