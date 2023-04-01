1,320 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $212.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.22. The company has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

