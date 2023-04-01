1,330 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXQ opened at $76.93 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $93.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.