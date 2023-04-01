1,841 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
NIKE Price Performance
Shares of NIKE stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.81. The firm has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
