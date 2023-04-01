219 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 219 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $255.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.89 and a 200 day moving average of $302.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

