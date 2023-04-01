2,617 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,846 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 89,215 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

