2,636 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.36 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

