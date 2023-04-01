873 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.10.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $285.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $285.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

