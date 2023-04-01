888 (LON:888) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.05

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.05 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52.46 ($0.64), with a volume of 3870066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.55 ($0.65).

888 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 888 to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 220 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.52. The company has a market cap of £230.53 million, a P/E ratio of 737.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

