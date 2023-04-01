ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.
ABVC BioPharma Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ABVC opened at $0.64 on Friday. ABVC BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.
ABVC BioPharma Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABVC BioPharma (ABVC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.