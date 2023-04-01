ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ABVC opened at $0.64 on Friday. ABVC BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s product pipeline includes ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer, ABV-1504, which is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine, ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer, ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients, ABV-1701, which is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy, ABV-2001, and ABV-2002.

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.