Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of ACAZF opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $15.60.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is presently 168.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands segments. The firm’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company was founded on December 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Edmundston, Canada.

