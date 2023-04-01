Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $285.81 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

