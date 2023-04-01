Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in March

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acreage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Acreage has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Get Acreage alerts:

About Acreage

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.