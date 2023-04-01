Acuity Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $13.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $182.73 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,436,000 after acquiring an additional 65,169 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.