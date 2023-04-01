ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) versus Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Head-To-Head Survey

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and ACV Auctions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.38 billion 12.84 $373.54 million $14.95 47.00 ACV Auctions $421.53 million 4.86 -$102.19 million ($0.66) -19.56

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fair Isaac and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 2 5 0 2.71 ACV Auctions 0 2 6 0 2.75

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus price target of $727.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $13.55, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 27.59% -47.61% 25.38% ACV Auctions -24.24% -18.17% -9.69%

Summary

Fair Isaac beats ACV Auctions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

