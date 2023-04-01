AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AdvanSix Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.88. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Articles

