Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in March

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.55. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $166.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANNSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €148.00 ($159.14) to €153.00 ($164.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate Services, and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate Services segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

